× The Opening Bell 11/15/18: “If You Don’t Compete [for Amazon], You Can’t Win”

Innovation and disruption are making (but also breaking) major companies all over the country. Steve Grzanich discussed the aspect of keeping up with business innovation with Rod Murray (Chicago Market President at Associated Bank) as he explained on the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation. Eric Sedler (Founder and Managing Partner of Kivvit) then joined Steve to focus on the positive aspects that came out of the Amazon’s HQ2 bid and how this could be just the beginning of something bigger.