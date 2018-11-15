× The Mincing Rascals 11.15.18: Arresting liars, Melania Trump, Baraboo prom picture

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribune. They are asked by a listener if a law should be enacted that makes it illegal for the president to lie, especially in cases like the edited Jim Acosta video. The Rascals then discuss how proper it was for First Lady Melania Trump to issue a public statement of her disdain toward a national security adviser. Plus, they say whether or not they believe the father who took the photo of Baraboo High School students who appear to be showing the Nazi salute. Finally, the group wonders if the dismissal of Attorney General Jeff Sessions puts a wrench in the Mueller investigation.