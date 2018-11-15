× The Master behind the Puppets of Avenue Q and The Grinch Himself Go behind the Curtain!

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with the creator/trainer/performer of the incredible puppets who star in Avenue Q, Rick Lyon. A rare treat to hear from the master himself. Also joining is in is Daniel Smeriglio (who plays Nicky and “part” of Trekky Monster) and director Walter Stearns. The show is on extended run at Mercury Theater Chicago and if you think this show is for kids, you are wrong! It’s a fabulous night of adult fun performed by great artists who got trained by the puppet master himself. It’s not to be missed. Then, the Grinch himself, played by Gavin Lee (of Spongebob the Musical and Bert in Broadway’s Mary Poppins) talks about playing the iconic role of the Grinch in the Christmas classic that is returning to Chicago at the Chicago Theater and playing through November 25th. A fun show with theater greats to get you ready for some holiday fun. Tune in!!