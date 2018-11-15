× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.15.18: 28 Trombones, a viral Wisconsin prom photo, Ed Henry supporting CNN

John Williams introduces you to 28 Trombones, a group who covers mega hits like Queen’s earworm, “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Then, with questions still lingering about that viral photo of 60 boys holding up what appears to be the Nazi salute, John calls in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Reporter Annysa Johnson. John also invites Fox News Chief National Correspondent Ed Henry to explain why Fox News has filed its own amicus brief in support of the CNN lawsuit against the Trump administration. Finally, Robert Torres of the Parents for Peace & Justice describes the mission of the art installation he’s showing this weekend in town.