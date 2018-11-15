The Chicago Way, Kass on the Street(10/15/18): The anointment of Susana Mendoza, the Florida recount’s origins in Chicago, and sympathy for Hillary

Posted 4:53 PM, November 15, 2018

The Chicago Way On the Street, Episode 18 (11/15/18): John Kass reports from his man cave on the anointment Susana Mendoza as Rahm Emanuel’s successor, how the recount in Florida has its origins on the Chicago Way, and a neighbor who saved Zeus the Wonder Dog. Plus, Kasso feels sorry for Hillary Clinton.

