The Chicago Way, Kass on the Street(10/15/18): The anointment of Susana Mendoza, the Florida recount’s origins in Chicago, and sympathy for Hillary

The Chicago Way On the Street, Episode 18 (11/15/18): John Kass reports from his man cave on the anointment Susana Mendoza as Rahm Emanuel’s successor, how the recount in Florida has its origins on the Chicago Way, and a neighbor who saved Zeus the Wonder Dog. Plus, Kasso feels sorry for Hillary Clinton.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3567410/3567410_2018-11-15-174410.64kmono.mp3

