The Chicago Way, Kass on the Street(10/15/18): The anointment of Susana Mendoza, the Florida recount’s origins in Chicago, and sympathy for Hillary
The Chicago Way On the Street, Episode 18 (11/15/18): John Kass reports from his man cave on the anointment Susana Mendoza as Rahm Emanuel’s successor, how the recount in Florida has its origins on the Chicago Way, and a neighbor who saved Zeus the Wonder Dog. Plus, Kasso feels sorry for Hillary Clinton.
Follow @John_Kass Follow @JPCarlin
Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>
Subscribe to The Chicago Way here