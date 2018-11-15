DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 05: A competitor clears the pins to score a strike during the Men's Trios 3 games - Squad B - 1st Block Bowling Competition at the Qatar Bowling Centre during the 15th Asian Games Doha 2006 on December 5, 2006 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images for DAGOC)
Thanksgiving Traditions
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 05: A competitor clears the pins to score a strike during the Men's Trios 3 games - Squad B - 1st Block Bowling Competition at the Qatar Bowling Centre during the 15th Asian Games Doha 2006 on December 5, 2006 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images for DAGOC)