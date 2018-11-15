× Roe Conn Full Show (11/15/18): Adam Kinzinger discusses the new look of Congress, former White Sox pitcher escapes California wildfires, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

Today on the show, WGN TV’s Ben Bradley stops by to give us the latest on the deadly shooting of a security guard in Robbins, Congressman Adam Kinzinger joins us on the ‘Super Celebrity Hotline’ to talk about the new look of Congress after the mid-term elections, former Chicago White Sox pitcher Ed Farmer calls the show from California to share his story of escaping the wildfires in that region, and a Top Five at Five you won’t believe!