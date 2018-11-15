Roe Conn Full Show (11/15/18): Adam Kinzinger discusses the new look of Congress, former White Sox pitcher escapes California wildfires, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

Ed Farmer (Photo courtesy Chicago White Sox)

Today on the show, WGN TV’s Ben Bradley stops by to give us the latest on the deadly shooting of a security guard in Robbins, Congressman Adam Kinzinger joins us on the ‘Super Celebrity Hotline’ to talk about the new look of Congress after the mid-term elections, former Chicago White Sox pitcher Ed Farmer calls the show from California to share his story of escaping the wildfires in that region, and a Top Five at Five you won’t believe!