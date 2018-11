× ‘Rock the Spectrum’ creates a safe space for all children to play and grow together

Mary Alice Gilgunn and husband Hugh Maverick, (co-owners of We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym – Chicago/Palatine) join us to discuss their gym that provides kids of ALL abilities a place to play and grow together.

