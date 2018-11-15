In this May 17, 2009, file photo, country music star Roy Clark performs after being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Remembering Roy Clark
Roy Clark, the country music legend and star of the long-running TV series “Hee Haw,” died today at age 85. In 1994, he visited with WGN Radio’s Roy Leonard to discuss the publication of his autobiography, My Life in Spite of Myself, and share memories from his long career. Here are a couple of minutes from that interview.