× Remembering a Pioneer of National Preservation, Dr. William Murtagh

Dave Hoekstra welcomes David Brown, Chief Preservation Officer and EVP of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and Mike Gassman, CEO of the World’s Largest Catsup Bottle Inc.; they pay tribute to a titan in the field of preservation in the U.S., former keeper of the National Registry Dr. William Murtagh, who died in October at the age of 95. They discuss Murtagh’s process for designation, which included input from local communities and consideration for how sites fit in the small and big-picture of the national fabric.