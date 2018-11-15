× Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Reporter Annysa Johnson: “Baraboo is struggling with some issues”

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Reporter Annysa Johnson joins John Williams to answer some still lingering questions regarding that viral prom photo out of Baraboo, Wisconsin. Plus, talks about some of the other racial issues Wisconsin has been exposed to recently.

[audio http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3567375/3567375_2018-11-15-162215.64kmono.mp3