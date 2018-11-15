× John Williams & WGN Radio present A London & Edinburgh Adventure

8-day Private Group Journey

Departure: Departs from Chicago on April 26, 2019. $4,599.00 per person, including round-trip air from Chicago O’Hare on American AIrlines and all departure and government taxes and fuel surcharges. Single supplement is additional $650.*

Accommodations:

London – 3 nights, 4-Star Radisson Edwardian Kenilworth Edinburgh – 3 nights, 4-Star Place Hotel Edinburgh



Inclusions:

English speaking tour director for duration of tour

Full English breakfast daily, including a lite continental breakfast on day of arrival

Three 3-course dinners in local restaurants

Luxury coaches for all transfers and sightseeing

The Victoria and Albert Museum

Full-day London City Tour

Tower of London

Churchill War Rooms

Champagne trip on London Eye

Windsor Castle

Secret Food tour in London

First-class rail seat from London to Edinburgh

Full-day Edinburgh Tour

Edinburgh Castle

Holyrood Palace

Portfolio of documents

Porterage of one suitcase per person

24-hour emergency support while in England and Scotland

For more information contact: Steve Bertrand at 847-606-6065 or steve@stevebertrandtravel.com

Click here for the reservation form.

*Terms and Conditions: This is a Private Group Journey based on a minimum of 30 passengers to operate. Rates are per person based on double occupancy. Departure taxes and fuel surcharges are included. Single supplement is additional $650. Air inclusive rates are subject to availability and are based on departure from Chicago O’Hare on American Airlines. Not eligible for accrual of frequent flyer points/mileage. Above mentioned hotels are subject to change. Cancellations/Changes: Fares are non-refundable.

Itinerary:

DAY 1 (APRIL 26) – USA / LONDON: Depart from Chicago on your overnight flight to London, England.

DAY 2 (APRIL 27) – LONDON: After arriving in London, meet with your Tour Director and shortly afterwards make your way to the Victoria and Albert Museum for a lite breakfast. After breakfast, tour the V&A Museum. The Victoria and Albert Museum (often abbreviated as the V&A) in London is the world’s largest museum of decorative arts and design, housing a permanent collection of over 4.5 million objects. It was founded in 1852 and named after Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. The museum owns the world’s largest collection of post-classical sculpture, with the holdings of Italian Renaissance items being the largest outside Italy. The departments of Asia include art from South Asia, China, Japan, Korea and the Islamic world. Afterwards, transfer to your hotel. The rest of the day is free to spend at your leisure. This evening enjoy welcome dinner in a local restaurant. (B/D)

DAY 3 (APRIL 28) – LONDON: Enjoy breakfast before departing on a full-day of sightseeing in London. Your guided tour will include views of London landmarks such as Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben), Houses of Parliament, Buckingham Palace, The Shard, and others. Visit the Tower of London, where the Beefeaters guard the dazzling Crown Jewels, and where you will gain excellent views of Tower Bridge from the Medieval Palace. Afterwards, visit Churchill War Rooms. See the original Cabinet War Rooms, the wartime bunker which sheltered Churchill and his staff during the Blitz. These historic rooms once buzzed with planning and plotting, strategies and secrets. Look through the lens of history into the Map Room, where the books and charts have remained exactly where they were left on the day the lights were switched off in 1945. Continue for a flight aboard the iconic London Eye. Enjoy a glass of chilled Pommery Brut Royal Champagne served by your host as you admire landmarks such as Buckingham Palace, Westminster Abbey, and Big Ben. Later, return to your hotel for overnight. (B)

DAY 4 (APRIL 29) – WINDSOR & LONDON FOOD EXPERIENCE: Enjoy breakfast. Depart from London and make your way towards Windsor Castle, the largest inhabited castle in the world, and the Queen’s favorite residence. Subject to opening restrictions, you may see the State Apartments, St. George’s Chapel, and Queen Mary’s Doll’s House. Afterwards, return to London and depart on a Secret Food walking tour that takes you past lots of historic parts of London including quirky pubs, Borough Market and The Shard. You will discover lots of local knowledge whilst enjoying lots of gorgeous food all in the London Bridge area. Your evening is free. (B/L)

DAY 5 (APRIL 30) LONDON / EDINBURGH: After breakfast, depart from your hotel and make your way to Kings Cross Rail Station. Board your First-Class train bound for Edinburgh. On arrival in Edinburgh, transfer to your hotel for check-in. Enjoy some free time before meeting and walking to a local restaurant for dinner. (B/D)

DAY 6 (MAY 1) – EDINBURGH: Enjoy breakfast in your hotel. Today, start off with a city tour of Edinburgh where you will appreciate the contrast between the 18th century Georgian “New Town” with its wide, tree lined streets and elegant squares and the medieval “Old Town”. The Royal Mile is the backbone of the old quarter, running from the Palace of Holyrood House to Edinburgh Castle. You will visit Edinburgh Castle which dominates the city from its 400-foot rock where you will see the Scottish crown jewels and the Stone of Destiny, now back in Scotland where it belongs. You can also visit the private apartments of Mary Stuart and St Margaret’s Chapel, the oldest building in the city which dates to the 11th century. Later, visit the Palace of Holyrood House, most often called Holyrood Palace. Like its majestic companion, it’s riddled with some of Scotland’s most potent history. The Abbey in the grounds was founded in 1128, and the palace itself is baroque. These days Holyrood Palace is the Scottish residence of Queen Elizabeth II, but it’s probably best known for its association with another royal figure, Mary Queen of Scots. Later, return to your hotel and enjoy the rest of your afternoon and evening at leisure. (B)

DAY 7 (MAY 2) – EDINBURGH: Enjoy breakfast in your hotel, followed by a full-day at leisure in Ediburgh. This evening, meet in the hotel lobby and walk a short distance to a local restaurant for a farewell dinner. (B/D).

DAY 8 (MAY 3) – EDINBURGH / USA: After breakfast, bid farewell to Scotland as you transfer to the airport, where after check-in, you will have plenty of time for your last-minute duty free shopping. Your flight to the US arrives the same day. Have a safe journey! (B)

