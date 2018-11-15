× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 192: Week 11 Bears-Vikings, NFL Preview

The Bears play their biggest game of the season this Sunday night when they host the Minnesota Vikings. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns get you ready by previewing everything you need to know about the top two teams in the NFC North. They spend some time recapping the Bears’ decision to send kicker Cody Parkey to Soldier Field midweek after he clanked four attempts off the uprights against Lions. Hoge and Jahns also make bold predictions and project the final score before making picks against the spread for college and pro games. The guys also listen and react to a fiery batch of emails from listeners. You can call the voicemail line (312-222-5050) and leave your thoughts before during and after the game.

