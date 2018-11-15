CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: Brandon Davidson #22 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates against the Detroit Red Wings during a preseason game at the United Center on September 25, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Red Wings defeated the Blackhawks 8-6. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Hockey Fights Cancer Month: Blackhawks D Brandon Davidson shares his story
Chris Boden talks with Blackhawks defenceman Brandon Davidson, who reflects on being diagnosed with testicular cancer at the age of 21 and his ensuing journey back to hockey, the NHL veteran who reached out to him during that time, and advancing the message of men’s health awareness with the league’s Hockey Fights Cancer Month.