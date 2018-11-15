President Barack Obama, left, smiles to the crowd as White House Correspondent Association President Ed Henry, Chief White House Correspondent for Fox News, applauds during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel, Saturday, April 27, 2013, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Fox News Chief National Correspondent Ed Henry: The White House wants the CNN lawsuit to go to trial
Fox News Chief National Correspondent Ed Henry joins John Williams to explain why Fox News joined a list of media outlets filing amicus briefs in support of CNN’s lawsuit against the Trump administration. And, he describes his relationships with such Fox News personalities as Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity.