× Don’t be fooled: Top holiday scams to avoid this year

As the holiday season ramps up, we can expect to see a lot more scams, as this is the busiest time of year for cybercriminals. Bill and Wendy speak to ‘ethical hacker’ Jason Glassberg. Jason is the co-founder of Casaba Security, and he is an ‘ethical hacker’ who is hired by companies to try to hack into their networks to prevent real attacks. Jason talks about most common Black Friday scams (and how to avoid them).

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.