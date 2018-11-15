× Dean Richards: The new ‘Fantastic Beasts’ sequel is very dark

Bill and Wendy chat with their good old friend Dean Richards. Dean talks about the WGN Morning News Primetime Special that aired last night and the return of WGN-TV’s ‘Family Classics.’ Dean also reviews “Front Runner,” “Instant Family,” “Widows,” and “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”

