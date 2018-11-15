President Donald Trump points to his ear and says "Did I hear the word bipartisan?" as he announces his support for H. R. 5682, the "First Step Act" as bipartisan legislation during a speech in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, which would reform America's prison system. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Cochran talks to the president and the first lady and boy are they in a bad mood
From time to time the president will call into the Steve Cochran Show to either brag about how good things are going or complain. Today was a little more complaining. He warned us that he was in a very bad mood. He also said he’s not scared of getting wet in the rain. Especially when he has a Make American Great Again beret.