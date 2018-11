× Chicago’s own Nicholas Tremulis: ‘The Blue Nocturne’, live music and tales from the scene

Dave Hoekstra visits with Chicago-born singer/songwriter/musician Nicholas Tremulis, who talks about his new club venture The Blue Nocturne, an intimate space in the basement of the Chopin Theatre in Wicker Park, his path through addiction and sobriety with friend Ivan Neville, the evolution of protest music, and stories from over three decades on the stage with a deep rolodex of music cohorts.