Celebrating Pizza in it's rightful place: Molly McGown talks Chicago's new U.S. Pizza Museum

Dave Hoekstra visits with Molly McGown, events coordinator at the new U.S Pizza Museum, now at the Roosevelt Collection (1146 Delano Ct. West). She talks about how the whole thing came together and the competing projects from around the country, why Chicago’s diverse pizza style offerings make it a prime spot for the museum and various pizza summits, they type of artifacts, media, and interactive exhibits are on display, and more.