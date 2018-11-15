× Blackhawks Crazy: Colliton’s First Week On The Job

After the Blackhawks finally satisfied their hunger for a win, Chris Boden and Scott King talk about…what else? Food, on this latest Blackhawks Crazy Podcast. Oh, and the guys break down the adjustments that are being made under Jeremy Colliton and hear from the head coach after his first win Wednesday nught. Plus, defenseman Brandon Davidson shares the battle he had with cancer as a 21-year-old, as the team prepares to host its Hockey Fights Cancer Night this Sunday.

