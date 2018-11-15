× Bill and Wendy Full Show 11.15.18: Watch it Buddy

The weather outside is frightful, but today’s show was delightful. Bill and Wendy discuss their drive in the studio this morning and parking. ‘Ethical Hacker’ Jason Glassberg from Casaba Security talks about most common Black Friday scams (and how to avoid them). “Avenue Q” cast members Andrew Lund and Molly C. Jones perform a few songs from the hit show. Dean Richards gives us an inside look into the WGN Morning News Primetime Special that aired last night, and he reviews new films.

