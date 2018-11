× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 11.15.18: She looked like a Lulu

Crushing news. Grammy-winning country musician Roy Clark has died at age 85. Bill and Wendy talk about their favorite memories of the ‘Hee Haw ‘ star. They also talk about dreams, shag carpet, home design in the 70s, and more.

