Wintrust Business Lunch 11/14/18: Inflation On The Rise, Rebounding After HQ2, & The 2018 Job Advice Hotline

Checking in after a recent financial forum down in Florida, Terry Savage explained to Jon Hansen whats the cause of the down day on the market and how it could be a sign of larger inflation worries. Dale Buss jumped on the program to look at what the next step for the Midwest could be now that our Amazon HQ2 dreams are gone, and John Challenger is going to help those with job worries over the holiday season with another year of their Free Job Advice Hotline on December 26th-27th.

