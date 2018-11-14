× WGN Nightside with Dane Neal | Full Show 11/13/2018

On tonight’s edition of WGN Nightside, Dane Neal kicks off the show by speaking with Daltyn Terpstra from Eataly about the array of events they have to offer and Truffle Day. Then, Phil Wingo from Pork Mafia stops by to talk about the iconic BBQ that Chicago has to offer and the importance of Windy City Smokeout, BBQ rubs and spices, and more. Next, Dane speaks with Eileen Ogintz from Takingthekids.com about suggestions on where to take the family to escape the cold. Blake Stubbs chimes in to explore the legacy of Stan Lee and the lasting effects he’s had on comic books and movies alike. Lastly, Hollywood special effects guru Brian Nugent joins the show to discuss his experiences throughout his career being involved with Stan Lee projects and the evolution of special effects.