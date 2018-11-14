× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.14.18: Computerized apologies for Amazon, Thanksgiving dinner, punching a bear in the nose

John Williams invites the creators of the computerized apologies made to 18 cities who didn’t acquire Amazon HQ2. Then, computer Elif expresses her alarm of this capability. Then, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel joins the show to talk about some of the recommended Thanksgiving dinners in town, and foreign cuisine in Chicago. John and listeners debate on yesterday’s NewsClick, which asks what those Baraboo High School students were doing in that viral photo. Finally, John plays back a hilarious portion of the Steve Cochran show.