Take your events to the next level with PartySlate

PartySlate CEO Julie Novack joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to talk about how events should be more than just having a bunch of people in a room. Your event should have a clear purpose and objective, not just free food and drink. Each event is unique, and everyone will associate your brand with your events, so it’s always in your best interest to get a professional planner to help you (like, maybe PartySlate).

This episode is sponsored by Bank of America and MB Real Estate.

