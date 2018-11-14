× Roe Conn Full Show (11/14/18): LIVE from Queenie’s Supper Club

Today on the show:

Roe, Anna and the gang are live at the United Center talking with the newly appointed head coach of the Hawks, Jeremy Colliton.

Colliton talks about becoming a father and the new head coach at the same time, and how he broke the news to his wife.

The one and only Doc Emrick is at the United Center to chime in with his thoughts on the state of the Blackhawks and what we can expect from tonight’s game.

Danny Wirtz, son of Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz, sits down with Roe, Anna and the gang to talk about the brand new Queenie’s Supper Club at the United Center.

Named after Danny’s great-grandmother Virginia “Queenie” Wirtz, Queenie’s brings delicious Midwestern fare to the home of the Blackhawks.