One month after Michael – A Florida Panhandle update from Steve and Johnnie

As many WGN Radio listeners know, Steve King and Johnnie Putman have a house in Panama City Beach, Florida. Although they were not in Florida when Hurricane Michael devastated the Panhandle in October, they did return there not long afterwards and have been there since. They write, “We’re fine and, as we said in the blog, other than a some downed trees and debris that we’re getting cleaned up, our little house is fine, too. Compared to the life-changing devastation in Panama City and Mexico Beach, we have NOTHING to complain about.”

For more from their blog, including photos, click here.

For more from Steve and Johnnie, be sure to listen when they return to the WGN Radio studios on Thanksgiving Day, noon – 3pm.