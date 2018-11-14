Nick Digilio 11.14.18: Oakton Pop Up Fest, Thanksgiving Movies, Valuable Toys
Hour 1:
+ Show Start
+ Michael Glover Smith and Clare Cooney of The Oakton Pop Up Film Festival and Rendezvous in Chicago
Hour 2:
+ Thanking listener Cathy for the package of dum-dums
+ Restaurants open on Thanksgiving / Serving Thanksgiving meals
+ Facts about ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’
+ Thanksgiving movies
Hour 3:
+ Thanksgiving movies continued
Hour 4:
+ Old toys that are worth a fortune
