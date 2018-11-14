× Michael Glover Smith and Clare Cooney on The Oakton Pop Up Film Festival and Rendevous in Chicago

Nick Digilio welcomes to the show Michael Glover Smith and Clare Cooney!

Michael is the director and Clare is one of the stars of the new movie ‘Rendezvous in Chicago.’

It will be screened as part of the 5th annual Oakton Community College Pop Up Film Festival which Michael also runs.

Get the details about all of the above and more in this podcast!

