FILE - This Aug. 7, 2017, file photo shows an Amazon sign at a store in Hialeah, Fla. Just 20 cities are left standing in the competition for Amazon’s second headquarters and the 50,000 jobs it will bring. Now comes the hard part for the finalists - and for Amazon. Based on the cities that made the cut, and what the company told some of the cities that didn’t, the company will likely scrutinize six key criteria when making its final call. It plans to announce its decision this year. The 20 cities include Austin, Texas; Atlanta; Boston; New York City; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles; and Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
McGarrah Jessee Creative Director Sarah Weigl is the person behind those Amazon Alexa HQ2 apologies
McGarrah Jessee Creative Director Sarah Weigl joins John Williams to talk about how she crafted 18 computerized apologies geared towards the cities who didn’t get HQ2. Then, computerized Elif expresses regret at the capability Sarah describes in this interview.