Making A Murderer 2 attorneys Zellner & Buting, Van Dyke defense lawyer Herbert, Frenkel on AG
Former federal prosecutor and Forbes contributor Jacob Frenkel discusses the new Attorney General and his effect on the Mueller probe.
Defense attorney Dan Herbert joins Rich & Tina to discuss his client, former CPD officer Jason Van Dyke.
Kathleen Zellner discusses her representation of convicted murderer Steven Avery and her depiction in Netflix’s Making A Murderer Part 2.
Next, Avery’s trial lawyer Jerry Buting discusses his involvement in the case.
In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich are joined by WGN Radio’s Dan Long and Jill Silverstein Group Founder Jill Silverstein to discuss breaking legal news involving CNN suing Trump, the NHL concussion settlement, weird Thanksgiving laws and intellectual property lawsuits involving Trump and the Girl Scouts.