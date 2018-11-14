× Making A Murderer 2 attorneys Zellner & Buting, Van Dyke defense lawyer Herbert, Frenkel on AG

Former federal prosecutor and Forbes contributor Jacob Frenkel discusses the new Attorney General and his effect on the Mueller probe.

Defense attorney Dan Herbert joins Rich & Tina to discuss his client, former CPD officer Jason Van Dyke.

Kathleen Zellner discusses her representation of convicted murderer Steven Avery and her depiction in Netflix’s Making A Murderer Part 2.

Next, Avery’s trial lawyer Jerry Buting discusses his involvement in the case.