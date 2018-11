× Legal Face-Off Host and Lawyer Rich Lenkov on Trump vs. CNN and the NHL concussion settlement

Legal Face-Off Host and resident legal expert Rich Lenkov join Bill and Wendy in the studio to discuss legal breaking news involving the NHL concussion settlement and CNN vs. President Trump.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.