× JDRF Fundaiser, Indistry TV, Zoo Lights and Remembering Stan Lee | Full Show 11.13.18

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas:

Mary Landaverde drops by in-studio to talk about her new streaming service, Indistry TV. Indistry is the first-of-its kind subscription streaming service that allows you to watch, socialize, shop, and interact with content across your screen. Mary talks about putting the power back in the hands of the consumer and why Indistry is the better choice for up and coming content creators.

Mimi Crabtree, Executive Director of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, chats about the foundation’s ongoing fundraiser with Chicago’s very own Buona Beef. She also discusses JDRF’s mission and why Type 1 diabetes is still a pressing health issue in today’s world.

ZooLights returns to Lincoln Park Zoo for another amazing season of spectacular displays and fun filled events. Josh Rupp, Director of Events, joins Patti and Andrea on the phone to preview the upcoming festivities and reminisce about ZooLights memories.

Brewseum founder Liz Garibay shares her infinite knowledge of beer and history and talks about why our favorite golden suds have been and important part of our culture.

Head geek Elliott Serrano looks back on the life and career of pop culture icon Stan Lee, creator of Spider-Man, The Avengers and more and examines his influence on global culture.

Plus, entertainment guru John Teti drops by to share his recommendations for what you should be streaming this week.