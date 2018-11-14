× “I never seen anything like this in my life” White Sox announcer Ed Farmer reflects after escaping vicious California wildfire

Chicago White Sox announcer Ed Farmer joined Bill and Wendy over the phone from his home in Calabasas, California. Ed opened up about having to evacuate his home due to the California wildfires and asked for prayers for those who have been affected.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.