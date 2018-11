× Danny Wirtz shows off the United Center’s latest addition, Queenie’s Supper Club

Danny Wirtz, son of Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz, sits down with Roe, Anna and the gang to talk about the brand new Queenie’s Supper Club at the United Center.

Named after Danny’s great-grandmother Virginia “Queenie” Wirtz, Queenie’s brings delicious Midwestern fare to the home of the Blackhawks.