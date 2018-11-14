× Dane Neal: Have a Turkey-Free Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is about getting together with friends, family, and loved ones. So it can still be celebrated without roasting (or frying) a turkey right? Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by WGN Radio’s Dane Neal. Dane talks about turkey alternatives to serve this Thanksgiving, great Chicago restaurants that serve Thanksgiving dinner, best side dishes, and more.



