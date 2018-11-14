× College Football: Recapping Week 11; Previewing Week 12

It’s difficult not to get excited for Northwestern’s first appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game, but since that isn’t for a couple weeks, Dave Eanet and Dan Persa do their best to stay focused on the two games left before that. They walk through the week that was, which included the Wildcats’ big win over Iowa to clinch the West Division. The guys also talk to Big Ten Network analyst, Howard Griffith. Howard shares his thoughts on who he thinks the ‘Cats will face in Indianapolis on December 1, and also talks about Notre Dame’s big game at Yankee Stadium this Saturday. Dave and Dan wrap the show with their favorite picks against the spread for the upcoming slate of games.