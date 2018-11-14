Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton speaks to the media after the team's NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Chicago. The Hurricanes won 4-3. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton on seeing improvement in play
Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton joins the Steve Cochran Show ahead of tonight’s matchup against the St. Louis Blues. Colliton says he’s happy with how the team is playing and he’s seen improvement every game. He said that the forwards need to take some of the load off of the defensemen.