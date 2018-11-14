× Bill and Wendy Full Show 11.14.18: Take it on me

Happy Prince Spaghetti Day! Jon Seda from Chicago P.D. joins Bill and Wendy in-studio to discuss the latest on Chicago P.D., including the winter finale. WGN Radio’s Dane Neal talks about turkey alternatives to serve this Thanksgiving, great Chicago restaurants that serve Thanksgiving dinner, and best side dishes. Then, Chicago White Sox announcer Ed Farmer joined us over the phone from his home in Calabasas, California. Ed opened up about having to evacuate his home due to the California wildfires and asked for prayers for those who have been affected.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.