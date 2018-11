× All Things MAC

Make-up artist and Manager of MAC cosmetics, Vesna Ciganovic, joins us to talk about MAC’s top 10 products, why they are professional makeup artists top choice and raising millions towards the MAC Aids Fund by purchasing your favorite lipstick with their Viva Glam Program! We also talk Halloween and Holiday Collection 2018!!! Check out more info at www.maccosmetics.com.

