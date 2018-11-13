× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/13/18: Southwest Redesigning The Boarding Process, Brewpoint Coffee in Elmhurst, & Micro-Chipping Employees

A mixed day for Wall Street today as Steve Bertrand recapped the midday business news and the Amazon news with Ryan Burrow to gauge how we are feeling as a city about HQ2 choosing New York and Virginia as their split locations. Lewis Lazare shed some light on how Southwest Airlines is working to redesign the way we get on and off planes, Melisa Villanueva explained how she found herself neck deep in the coffee industry with Brewpoint Coffee in Elmhurst, IL, and Patrick McMullan is taking advantage of the growing trend of micro-chipping employees for multipurpose/digital use.