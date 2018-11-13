Video: Twin Anchors is famous for ribs and celebrities

Old Town’s Twin Anchors Ribs has been a popular spot for celebrities including Frank Sinatra and a setting for movies including “Return to Me” and “The Dark Knight.” The family-run business started by the current owners’ parents was once known as a bar that served food. Now its main attraction is ribs. They regularly donate to schools, churches and other organizations as a way to give back to the community that has supported them for many decades.

