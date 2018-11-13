× Top Five@5 (11/13/18) Congressman Adam Kinzinger doesn’t agree with President Trump, Cody Parkey’s missed field goals make it to Jimmy Fallon and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, November 13th, 2018:

Sen. Bill Nelson demands that his opponent Gov. Rick Scott to recuse himself from the recount of the midterm votes in Florida. Meanwhile, Congressman Adam Kinzinger doesn’t agree with President Trump’s comments after the midterm elections. Do you really want to know what happens on CTA trains? CTA motormen give a glimpse of the dark-side of public transportation. Bears kicker Cody Parkey is made fun of by Jimmy Fallon. Chicago didn’t get chose for the new location of Amazon’s new HQ, but Alexa has given an apology to the city.