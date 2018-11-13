× The Opening Bell 11/13/18: Is Sacramento The New Model To Combating Gang Violence?

Gang violence has plagued a number of cities across the US for years, so many are thinking about out of the box solutions and some that are stopping it before it happens. Steve Grzanich discussed a model that is catching on in Sacramento from Wesley Lowery (National Correspondent at The Washington Post covering Law Enforcement and Justice) with a program called “Advance Peace”. Azaz Faruki (Sr. Manager of Operations and Performance Transformation at AT Kearney) then looked forward to the future of business and wondered whether we are ready for the next production revolution.