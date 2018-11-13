× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.13.18: Amazon apologizes, California wildfire causes, Susan Orlean, CNN v. Trump

John Williams opens the show by inquiring about Trumpy Bear. Then, he lets you down easy with a recording of Amazon Alexa apologizing that Chicago didn’t acquire HQ2. Elif rebuts. In light of President Trump’s tweet, and a continued uncertainty of how the rapidly spreading California wildfires, John calls on Forest and Fire Ecologist Dr. Chad Hansen of the John Muir Project. He debunks Trump’s tweet, explaining that his suggestion does more harm than good in disasters like this one. Then, The Library Book author Susan Orlean talks about how she learned of a mysterious Los Angeles fire, and how its smell remains on some books there. Finally, University of Minnesota Professor of Media Ethics and Law Jane Kirtley explains whether or not CNN is in the right for suing the Trump administration.