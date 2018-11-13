In this Wednesday, June 1, 2016 photo, Tori's Fried Chicken, Korean fried chicken with a coconut milk waffle, is seen at pop-up restaurant Saved by the Max in Chicago. A vacant restaurant space in Chicagos Wicker Park neighborhood has become a replica of The Max, the fictitious hangout from the TV sitcom "Saved by the Bell." (AP Photo/Terry Tang)
Steve Cochran Full Show 11.13.18: Chicken and Waffles
Did you know that KFC has chicken and waffles? We are going to try it soon. Dean Richards is talking childhood toys and Adam Hoge argues how the Bears could and couldn’t make the playoffs. Steve shares the story of meeting his birth mom and Jarrett Payton checks in after a long time away.