× Shadowfields: Building a Bill, Memorizing My Fair Lady and Tony Being a Really Nice Guy

Nick Digilio welcomes back to the show Heather Humphrey, Tom McKeown and Tony Meadows of Shadowfields.

In this conversation they discuss building the bill for The New Americana Songwriter Revival, Heather’s introduction to music via musicals and Tony being a really nice guy!

To see them and the other acts performing at the Revival on Friday, November 16th at Pheasant Run, click here.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)