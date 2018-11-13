× Roe Conn Full Show (11/13/18): Amazon ditches Chicago, Binny’s Beverage Depot discuss ‘Turkey Day’ pairings, a Top Five at Five you won’t believe and more…

Today on the show, In response to Amazon’s selection of New York City and Northern Virginia as the destinations for the HQ2s, Alexa issued specific apologies to the 18 cities that were not chosen. Kristen Ellis, host of the ‘Barrel to Bottle’ podcast joins Roe & Anna to discuss holiday wine pairings. Another edition of ‘News Or Ruse’ featuring Walt Chadick, the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Chair, and Adam Hoge preview this Sunday’s match-up between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings.